Looking to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a brewery to a spa, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.

Back Unturned Brewing

Photo: deann d./Yelp

Back Unturned Brewing is a brewpub that's located at 516 Brooklyn Ave.

Currently, the brewery is producing a house pale ale and farmhouse ale, according to MySA. On the food menu, look for salads, six different specialty pizzas and desserts like peanut butter focaccia.

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra

Photo: Anthony h./Yelp

Wander over to 18403 I-10 West in Forest Crest and you'll find Mi Familia De Mi Tierra, a new cocktail bar and Mexican spot.

According to the business' website, The restaurant "uphold[s] the cherished traditions of Market Square, with pan dulce and Mexican candy from Mi Tierra's famed bakery and the signature margaritas, classic cervezas and craft cocktails."

The spot features a full dining room as well as a take-out bakery. The menu features morning favorites like huevos rancheros, tamales and breakfast tacos. There are also daily lunch specials like gorditas, caldo casero (veggie soup) and enchiladas norteñas.

Wax On Hair Off

Photo: wax on hair off/Yelp

Wander over to 3010 N. St. Mary's St., Suite 2102 in Tobin Hill and you'll find Wax On Hair Off, a waxing spot.

The salon offers "full body waxing services available for both men and women, by appointment only," according to the business' Facebook page.

Services include facial waxing (eyebrows, lip, chin, neck), as well as body waxing (arms, back, chest, legs, bikini). The spa also offers three "wax and relax" packages: the selfie (facial and massage), the hugger (arm wax and massage) and the unwind (back wax and massage for men). Check out the salon's services here.

