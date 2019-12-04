Explore the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Keystone neighborhood

Visiting Keystone, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a tattoo parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Keystone, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Danny Boy's Hamburgers

Photo: delia c./Yelp

Topping the list is Danny Boy's Hamburgers, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 1537 W. Summit Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery has a small menu with made-to-order hamburgers and cheeseburgers with single, double or triple patties. There are also add-ons like jalapeños, bacon and extra cheese. The spot was featured on The Texas Bucket List in 2018.

2. The Hut Diner

Photo: Alexandra M./yelp

Next up is breakfast and brunch spot The Hut Diner, which offers sandwiches and burgers, situated at 1610 Fredericksburg Road. With 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the breakfast menu, look for chicken and waffles, pancakes, omelettes, tacos and oatmeal. The lunch crowd may opt for a burger, a seafood plate, salad or sandwich.

3. Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Professional Body Piercing

Photo: dandyland custom Tattoo & professional body piercing/Yelp

Tattoo and piercing spot Dandyland Custom Tattoo & Professional Body Piercing is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1620 Fredericksburg Road, 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews.

This studio has been in business since 1996. There are six tattoo artists on staff, as well as two piercers. (Check out the photo gallery of past work here.)

4. Panaderia Jimenez

Photo: joey p./Yelp

Panaderia Jimenez, a bakery that offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1846 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

The bakery offers a wide selection of Mexican pastries, kolaches cinnamon rolls and cookies, as well as sweet and savory empanadas and hot sandwiches. The spot also serves up coffee and frappucinos.

