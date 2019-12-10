Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in San Antonio

Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up San Antonio's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. Oh Yeah Cakes

Photo: Lalo H./Yelp

Topping the list is Oh Yeah Cakes. Located at 5257 McCullough Ave., the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest rated cupcake spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

2. Smallcakes

Photo: kar a./Yelp

Next up is Smallcakes, situated at 10919 Culebra Road. With four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Photo: nothing bundt cakes/Yelp

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5164 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

4. Saweet Cupcakes

Photo: saweet cupcakes/Yelp

Over in Shady Oaks, check out Saweet Cupcakes, which has earned four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, at 16652 San Pedro Ave.

