Here’s the list of online shopping deadlines to receive packages by Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – Online shopping ramps up during the holidays but there are key dates to keep in mind if you want your packages by Christmas.

Amazon, FedEx, UPS and USPS are the major carriers for holiday shopping deliveries and PromoCodes.com has compiled a list of key dates to make sure your items are shipped to you before Dec. 25.

Amazon key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 14 - Free shipping by Amazon for non-Prime members on qualifying orders of $25 or more.

Dec. 18 - Standard shipping for non-Prime members. Items ship in 3-5 business days.

Dec. 22 - Free shipping on tens of millions of items for Prime members. No minimum purchase.

Dec. 23 - Free one-day delivery on over ten million items for Prime members. No minimum purchase.

Dec. 24 - Free same-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more for Prime members.

FedEx key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 13 - FedEx Home Delivery® and FedEx Ground® to Alaska and Hawaii.

Dec. 16 - FedEx Home Delivery® in the contiguous U.S. and last day to ship via FedEx Ground®

Dec. 20 - FedEx 2Day® A.M. and FedEx 2Day®.

Dec. 23 - FedEx First Overnight®, FedEx Priority Overnight®, FedEx Standard Overnight and FedEx 1Day® Freight.

Dec. 25 - FedEx SameDay® City Direct, FedEx SameDay® City Priority and FedEx SameDay®.

UPS key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 13 - Some UPS® Ground packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 19 - UPS 3 Day Select® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 20 - UPS 2nd Day Air® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 23 - UPS Next Day Air® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24 with a UPS On-Call, or scheduled, Pickup, or by visiting a UPS Store location or a UPS Authorized Service Location.

USPS key holiday shipping dates: