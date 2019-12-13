Boerne couple’s 100,000-lights display dances to ‘The Git Up'

BOERNE, Texas – The Hinojosa family is really into Christmas and has turned an annual tradition into a fun, family light display.

Last year, the couple synced 100,000 lights to songs like “Baby Shark” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

This year you can do the two-step then cowboy boogie to “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

Light shows run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne.

Rain will put a damper on the light display, as the couple doesn’t turn the lights on when it’s raining.

The Hinojosas will be offering hot chocolate and candy canes this weekend, according to their family lights Facebook page.

The family told KSAT they “have a donation box we use to raise money for local families in need. Last year we helped out three families with presents. This year we are doing the same.”

Watch videos of some of the light displays below or on the Hinojosa Family Lights Facebook page here.