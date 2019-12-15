Oregon driver crashes into Lane Bryant store

GRESHAM, Oregon – A driver drove into a store in Gresham Saturday.

The Gresham Fire Department responded along with Gresham police to a report of a vehicle inside the Lane Bryant store at Gresham Station.

Officials said the vehicle entered the store through the glass windows at the front and stopped when it struck a wall about a third of the way through the store.

No one was injured and there was no structural damage to the building other than broken glass and window frames.

Crews checked on the well-being of the individuals involved, assessed the building for damage and used a saw and other tools to remove the broken shards of glass that was still hanging in the window frames.

Police said an elderly person pressed the gas instead of the brake and the incident was deemed an accident.

The driver’s son in law drove the car out of the store once the area was made safe.