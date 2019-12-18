Esme's brings Mexican fare to Culebra Park

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1602 Callaghan Road in Culebra Park, the fresh arrival is called Esme's.

On the dinner menu, look for Mexican favorites like tacos, fajitas, burritos and quesadillas. For breakfast, the eatery offers steak & eggs, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new addition has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, but it's still early days.

Linda R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 2, wrote, "First time here at Esme's. Used to be Ramona's. Either way, the servers were friendly and quick to sit us. They were friendly, fast and efficient. The food portions were huge compared to the previous menu when it was Ramona's. The food was served hot! Loved it! It was very tasty. The salsa also had good flavor and a little heat. I will definitely come back again."

And Marco M. wrote, "Not good! I went through the drive-thru for an order of tacos and they were all terrible. Papa & egg, bean & cheese and carne guisada were all bland and had no flavor. Guisada meat was tough and gravy was even worse."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Esme's is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

