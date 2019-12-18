Man arrested after leading deputies on slow-speed vehicle chase around neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is in custody after he led Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a slow-speed vehicle chase around a far West Side neighborhood early Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. not far from Alamo Ranch Parkway and Alamo Parkway.

According to the BCSO, a deputy saw a driver run a red light and ran the license plate only to discover that the SUV he was driving was stolen.

That’s when, police said, the deputies tried to stop the driver, but he refused to pull over.

Authorities said the chase lasted about 10 minutes and reached speeds of only 40 miles per hour.

The driver ultimately drove around and around in a neighborhood until he took a turn down an alley near Palmetto Way and Loving Mill and got stuck between two trees, officials said.

The man then tried to run on foot, jumping over fences and through people’s yards.

Deputies used their stun guns, but were unsuccessful before finally wrestling the man into custody. His name and age were not released.