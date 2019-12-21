Week in 2:10: Four wounded in South Park shooting; Mysterious Alamo discovery; Cher shouts out Hotel Emma
SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
3 bodies discovered buried at the Alamo in Texas
4 victims of South Park Mall shooting were targeted, SAPD says
Wounded Army veteran’s Purple Heart found, truck returned
Cher calls San Antonio hotel “one of the most unique, beautiful hotels ever”
Soldiers depart SA for annual holiday leave
