‘Christmas gift’ threat by North Korea puts US, South Korea on high alert

ABC News is reporting that North Korea has promised to deliver a “Christmas gift” to the U.S. following months of stalled nuclear negotiations, and that the warning has put officials from both the U.S. and South Korea on high alert.

The report says a potential long-range missile test would be the first in over two years. ABC News says the launch would be another flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and a breach of Kim Jong Un’s personal pledge to President Donald Trump not to test the weapons.

ABC News said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had sent an alert in early December warning of potential launches that could occur at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The report said that North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs in a Dec. 3 statement said, “What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”