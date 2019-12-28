62ºF

Week in 2:10: Pregnant woman killed on Christmas; Woman accused of lying about miscarriage; Officer-involved shooting

Lexi Salazar, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Man who fatally shot pregnant woman on Christmas Day still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

Arrest affidavit reveals new details in missing fetus case

Man, 34, killed by officers during confrontation on South Side identified

Son to receive father’s long lost Purple Heart

