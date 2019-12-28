Week in 2:10: Pregnant woman killed on Christmas; Woman accused of lying about miscarriage; Officer-involved shooting
SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Man who fatally shot pregnant woman on Christmas Day still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, SAPD says
Arrest affidavit reveals new details in missing fetus case
Man, 34, killed by officers during confrontation on South Side identified
