Week in 2:10: Former Madison star athlete killed; Arrest in NYE hit-and-run; Videos show fireworks light up SA
SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Former Madison HS football star killed in shooting in San Antonio
Document: Suspect asked mother to lie to police after allegedly causing deadly hit and run
Several high-profile criminal cases set to be tried in San Antonio in early 2020
Videos show hundreds of illegal fireworks popping off in San Antonio to ring in new year
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.