Parolee accused of killing fiancee days after proposing

HOUSTON – A parolee in Houston is accused of shooting his fiancee to death just four days after proposing.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at a Houston apartment complex when 39-year-old Kendrick Akins allegedly shot Dominic Jefferson in the chest, according to KTRK. Akins went to the Houston Police station the same day for questioning.

The couple had reportedly been dating for just three months before Akins proposed on New Year’s Eve.

Jefferson’s mother watched the proposal on Facebook Live and told reporters she thought her daughter “had finally found the man of her dreams. It was the nightmare of her life.”

According to witnesses, the couple was having an argument when Akins allegedly shot Jefferson, a 33-year-old mother of three. Akins also allegedly shot at a witness who tried to intervene, KTRK reported.

Harris County court records show Akins is being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond total of $325,000 for both charges, following the shooting.

The records also show a motion to revoke Akins parole from a prior conviction.

Akins is requesting protection while in jail, a request Jefferson’s mother disagrees with. “He doesn’t deserve to live. That’s how I feel about it, with no filter," she said.

A vigil was held Sunday in Houston for Jefferson - it was also her mother’s birthday.