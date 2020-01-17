Watch wiener dog races this weekend in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Get your speedy weenies ready because Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting dachshund races at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Races will take place on a turf patio outside the biergarten and registration is still open.

Some attendees dress their dachshunds in everything from scarves to sombreros - but it’s not required.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The next dachshund race event will be March 8. Registration for the March races can be found here.

Krause’s Cafe is located at 148 S Castell Avenue.