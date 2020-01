Week in 2:10: Genene Jones sentenced; Man found dead at construction site; 2 area Taco Cabanas shut down

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

‘Killer Nurse’ Genene Jones pleads guilty, gets life in prison

Family demands justice after loved one was found shot inside truck at work

Two front-runners for Bexar sheriff emerge after fundraising numbers made public

Taco Cabana locations closing in San Antonio, New Braunfels