Week in 2:10: 2 killed, 5 injured in Ventura bar shooting; Barrientes Vela indicted, turns self in

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Suspect promotes Instagram account during capital murder arrest after deadly shooting at downtown bar

WATCH: Ex-Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela faces judge after turning self in on felony charges

2 NEISD elementary schools reporting high flu numbers

Hundreds of thousands of San Antonians march in honor of MLK Jr.