Week in 2:10: 2 killed, 5 injured in Ventura bar shooting; Barrientes Vela indicted, turns self in
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Suspect promotes Instagram account during capital murder arrest after deadly shooting at downtown bar
WATCH: Ex-Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela faces judge after turning self in on felony charges
2 NEISD elementary schools reporting high flu numbers
Hundreds of thousands of San Antonians march in honor of MLK Jr.
