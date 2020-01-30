Reward offered in 2011 unsolved slaying on near NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved in a capital murder from nearly 10 year ago.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2011, San Antonio police officers responded to an apartment in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road after receiving a call for a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Daniel Meza, 40, wounded with severe head trauma.

Meza was taken by an ambulance to an area hospital and was pronounced dead a day later. The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for Meza’s murder.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.