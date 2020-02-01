47ºF

Week in 2:10: Man arrested in mother’s beating death; Bexar jail passes inspection; Spurs, Pop honor Kobe Bryant

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Truck crash lands on two parked cars at apartment complex

Man arrested after allegedly beating his 76-year-old mother to death

Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection

Texas Historical Commission defers decision on Alamo cenotaph until late March

Popovich on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There are no words to describe how everybody feels'

