Week in 2:10: Man arrested in mother’s beating death; Bexar jail passes inspection; Spurs, Pop honor Kobe Bryant
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Truck crash lands on two parked cars at apartment complex
Man arrested after allegedly beating his 76-year-old mother to death
Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection
Texas Historical Commission defers decision on Alamo cenotaph until late March
Popovich on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There are no words to describe how everybody feels'
