WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks about impeachment trial

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will make a public statement at 11 a.m. Thursday regarding the impeachment trial.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to “discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

The president’s supporters were being invited to join him in the East Room.

