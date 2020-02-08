56ºF

Week in 2:10: Lackland becomes quarantine zone for coronavirus; Medical Center rapist gets sentenced

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

CDC officials detail quarantine process at JBSA-Lackland for 250 plane passengers

Medical Center rapist sentenced to 99 years in prison

Rampage bought by Vegas Golden Knights

San Antonio reacts to snow with videos, pics, funny memes on Twitter

