Week in 2:10: Coronavirus in SA; Bexar Facts polling results; NEISD cafeteria debt donation

WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Victims killed in South Bexar County ID’d as charges for suspect upgraded to capital murder
SA coronavirus patient being treated at Methodist Hospital Texsan, officials say
Bexar Facts poll: Here’s what voters like, don’t like about San Antonio, its leaders and its policies
San Antonio City Council votes to put Pre-K 4 SA tax on May ballot
Anonymous donor pays off all cafeteria debts at NEISD elementary schools
