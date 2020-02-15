49ºF

Week in 2:10: Coronavirus in SA; Bexar Facts polling results; NEISD cafeteria debt donation

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Victims killed in South Bexar County ID’d as charges for suspect upgraded to capital murder

SA coronavirus patient being treated at Methodist Hospital Texsan, officials say

Bexar Facts poll: Here’s what voters like, don’t like about San Antonio, its leaders and its policies

San Antonio City Council votes to put Pre-K 4 SA tax on May ballot

Anonymous donor pays off all cafeteria debts at NEISD elementary schools

