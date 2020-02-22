Week in 2:10: Coronavirus concerns; Army sergeant’s body returned to SA; Girl killed while riding bike
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Officials: 2 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at JBSA-Lackland
Body of San Antonio sergeant who was killed overseas arrives at JBSA
Community pushes for change after 10-year-old killed while riding bike to school
WATCH: Spurs legend Tim Duncan makes presidential endorsement in 2020 race
The busiest, slowest Bexar County polling locations during early voting
