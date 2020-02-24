7 people were injured when a gun discharged at a dance in Houston

HOUSTON – One man was shot and six other people were injured when a gun discharged during a dance at a flea market in Houston Sunday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of seven people shot at the Mercado SabaDomingo flea market in the northern part of the city around 7 p.m. local time.

Investigators were able to determine that only one person, an adult male, was shot in the leg. Six other people, all adults, were injured when the bullet exited the man and ricocheted, Gonzalez said during a press briefing. They suffered "minor, superficial type wounds," he said.

All seven people were transported to hospitals, Gonzalez told reporters.

There were several children at the scene, which was busy because of the dance, but none were injured in the incident, according to Gonzalez.

"This could have been a lot worse," Gonzalez told reporters at the briefing. "It's a miracle no one else was seriously hurt, especially the children."

A man was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by authorities, Gonzalez said.

A witness reported seeing the detained man holding a gun before they heard a gunshot, Gonzalez said, but the man told investigators he had the gun in his pocket.

Gonzalez said that the man had been drinking and his story wasn't consistent with evidence. "Guns and alcohol aren't a good mix," Gonzalez said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man meant to fire a shot or if the discharge of the gun was accidental.