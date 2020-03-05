10 Things to Know for Today

People line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WORLD GIRDS FOR MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS TROUBLE Its unrelenting spread — primarily in South Korea, Italy and Iran — brings ballooning infections, economic fallout and sweeping containment measures.

2. US VIRUS DEATHS CLIMB; FEDS PROBE NURSING HOME Federal agencies will investigate the Seattle-area nursing home at the center of an outbreak of the new coronavirus to determine whether the facility followed guidelines for preventing infections.

3. HOW TO LOWER VIRUS ANXIETY Experts say there are ways that people can minimize the risk of overreaction. One of them is not to constantly scour the internet for information.

4. ‘SUPER’ SHOWING CHANGES BIDEN VIBE A front-runner status has the former vice president feeling confident and scrappy, promising to unite the Democratic Party and defeat Donald Trump.

5. RUSSIA, TURKEY TO HOLD TALKS Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faced with mounting losses for his troops in Syria and a potential wave of refugees fleeing fighting in northwestern Syria, is eager for a cease-fire and Vladimir Putin is ready to bargain.

6. CHINESE-MADE TECH DEVICES TAINTED BY COERCED UIGHUR LABOR The mostly Muslim ethnic group who work in a factory in Nanchang city are isolated within a walled compound that is fortified with security cameras and guards at the entrance, AP finds.

7. HOW WASHINGTON VIEWS TALIBAN PEACE DEAL U.S. officials stress there was always the expectation that there would be hiccups in the process and that scattered violations would not necessarily crater the deal or the intra-Afghan talks.

8. STIMULUS PUSHES GLOBAL SHARES HIGHER Shares in Europe and Asia advance as governments and central banks take more aggressive measures to fight the virus outbreak and its effects on the economy.

9. NETFLIX CANCELS SXSW SCREENINGS The streaming service, which had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked” and four docuseries, is pulling out of the annual festival amid virus concerns.

10. WARRIORS STAR MAKES LONG AWAITED DEBUT Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is scheduled to return from a more than four-month absence with a broken left hand to play for Golden State against Toronto.