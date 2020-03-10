Man laughs after pushing 78-year-old father off a cliff in Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A 78-year-old man has potentially serious injuries after his son pushed him off a cliff in west Austin, according to KXAN.

Gerald McCants, 49, reportedly pushed his father off the cliff near the 5300 block of Highland Crest Drive causing his father to fall close to 50 feet Austin Travis County EMS told KXAN.

An affidavit obtained by KVUE states that McCants wanted to show his father a rattlesnake and “lured him a few yards off of the road near a cliff saying the snake was below.”

Gerald McCants mugshot (Austin Police Department)

When the father approached the cliff edge, McCants pushed him and, according to KVUE, the father told police he heard his son laughing as he fell.

Travis County Jail records show McCants was booked on Sunday morning on charges of injury to the elderly with intent to cause bodily injury. He is being held on a $20,000 bond records show.