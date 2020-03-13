Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Travis County, KTBC reports

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Public Health announced that two positive presumptive of cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Travis County.

Mayor Steve Adler and other leaders held the news conference Friday morning.

“This is concerning, but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” said Dr. Mark Escott with the Austin-Travis County Interim Medical Authority, to KTBC in a news release. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread."

KTBC reports that the two cases are not related to each other. Authorities say a man in his 60s is being treated at a local hospital and a woman is being self-quarantined at her home.

One of the cases is likely to have been contracted in the Houston area and the other a transfer from a hospital in a different region in the state, KTBC says.

KTBC said there are other individuals at the woman’s home and that they are being monitored.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

