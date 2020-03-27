71ºF

Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man

Officials: Missing man poses credible threat to his own health, safety

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

James Estrada, Silver Alert image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said James Estrada is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 207 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

Estrada was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Bunyan Street driving a white 2007 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate DV43457.

Officials said Estrada is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Estrada is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

