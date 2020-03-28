5 feel good stories: Couple donates wedding flowers, Holy Cross ‘TP’ video connects students, H-E-B for ‘president’

SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories.

This week, we will focus on the week’s top five feel good stories.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Holy Cross High School students stay connected with ‘Pass the Toilet Paper’ video

New Braunfels couple donates flowers to assisted living facilities after postponing wedding due to coronavirus pandemic

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during coronavirus outbreak

‘H-E-B for president:' Wide praise for grocer after Texas Monthly profile details preparations, response to COVID-19

Cibolo restaurant provides free meals to those most impacted by coronavirus pandemic