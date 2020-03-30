Video from SA Youth offers fun at home scavenger hunt

SAN ANTONIO – Are children getting tired of the same ole’ activities during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order?

Well KSAT Kids and SA Youth are both here to help you out.

SA Youth’s curriculum and educational specialist David recently created a virtual lesson that includes a shape searching scavenger hunt.

Participants first create a search sheet by copying the one seen in the video. The scavenger hunt uses every day items from around the house to help teach the lesson. Take a look by clicking above!

SA Youth helps low-income, high-risk youth ages 5-24 develop positive character traits through a proven curriculum. SA Youth provides program services through its after school and youth workforce programs and services 14 schools and over 1,200 students in both the the South San Antonio and SAISD district.

Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, SA Youth has taken steps to provide extended services to not only their students but also to the San Antonio community. Each week, they will have a new lesson that can be found on our website.

More educational content can found on KSAT Kids: