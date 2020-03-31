San Antonio Museum of Art offering story time, digital tours

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art has come up with their own way to help keep children and students entertained during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available online now is a digital tour of the exhibition “Texas Women” with curators Suzanne Weaver and Lana Meador, along with the video “Story Time: My Many Colored Days”, which is now available on YouTube.

During story time, viewers can join San Antonio Museum of Art educator Carrie Avery and go on a discovery of colors with an artwork specifically from the museum (“The Game” by Terrell James).

Viewers can also follow along with the book “My Many Colored Days” by Dr. Seuss, before making paper puppets and exploring their feelings and emotions.

According to a press release, The San Antonio Museum of Art hopes to send more content online as well as show more artwork from their collection each week.

More educational content can found on KSAT Kids: