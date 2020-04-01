List of San Antonio-area businesses that will be open/closed Easter Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Many stores are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, some of the big chains will be closed on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12 this year.

Here’s a list of who’s closed and who’s open on Easter Sunday:

Businesses closed on Easter

H-E-B

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Businesses open on Easter

CVS

Starbucks (Varies by store)

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

