SA helps one another: 3D face shields, masks donated to hospitals; Moment of silence for COVID-19 victims
Week in 210 looks at five stories of SA helping one another
SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories.
This week, we will focus on the stories of San Antonians helping one another during the coronavirus pandemic.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Cathedral bells toll in recognition of COVD-19 victims
NEISD librarians make 3D face shields for healthcare workers
SA woman helps spark grassroots movement to donate 3D face shields to healthcare workers
SeaWorld San Antonio donates N95 masks to University Health System
Volunteers deliver food to families staying at Ronald McDonald House
