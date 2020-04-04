SA helps one another: 3D face shields, masks donated to hospitals; Moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories.

This week, we will focus on the stories of San Antonians helping one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Cathedral bells toll in recognition of COVD-19 victims

NEISD librarians make 3D face shields for healthcare workers

SA woman helps spark grassroots movement to donate 3D face shields to healthcare workers

SeaWorld San Antonio donates N95 masks to University Health System

Volunteers deliver food to families staying at Ronald McDonald House