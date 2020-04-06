Carrollton police looking for woman boasting on social media about spreading COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas – The Carrollton Police Department is searching for a woman who they say is claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading it.

Authorities are searching for Loraine Maradiaga, 18.

According to a post on the Carrollton Police Department Facebook page, Maradiaga will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police said they have no confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health, but that they are taking her social media actions seriously.

Officials ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.