Sam’s Club announces new “Hero Hours” for first responders, healthcare workers

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC digital media intern

A sign hangs outside a Sam's Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois. (2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that they will keep the first two hours of Sunday exclusively open to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A social media post published on their Twitter and Facebook pages said that the wholesale club will utilize the hours of 8 - 10 a.m. every Sunday as “Hero Hours."

Sam’s Club also announced that they are giving out face masks and gloves to first responders and healthcare workers shopping at their warehouses. Social distancing will also be practiced.

All Sam’s Club stores all over the nation will participate.

