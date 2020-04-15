Sam’s Club announces new “Hero Hours” for first responders, healthcare workers

HOUSTON – Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that they will keep the first two hours of Sunday exclusively open to first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A social media post published on their Twitter and Facebook pages said that the wholesale club will utilize the hours of 8 - 10 a.m. every Sunday as “Hero Hours."

We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/lhTB76PbzY — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 14, 2020

Sam’s Club also announced that they are giving out face masks and gloves to first responders and healthcare workers shopping at their warehouses. Social distancing will also be practiced.

All Sam’s Club stores all over the nation will participate.