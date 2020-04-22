5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Seeking to unite Democrats, Joe Biden has raced to line up supporters ranging from progressive icon Bernie Sanders to former President Barack Obama, whose administration sometimes irked liberals. But the person with the most influence may be Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

1. IRAN LAUNCHES SATELLITE AMID US TENSIONS The military launch immediately raises concerns among experts on whether the technology used could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

2. MICHELLE OBAMA’S STAR POWER COULD HELP BIDEN The former first lady is exceedingly popular with the Democratic Party faithful while also having some appeal with Republicans and independents.

3. WHO WANTS TO BUY THE METS Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez retain J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid to buy the Major League Baseball franchise.

4. WHAT IS UP FOR SALE The picturesque northern New Mexico birthplace of Mexican American civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and the site of one of the worst mining disasters in U.S. history is on the block.

5. DOG FOUND 4 MONTHS AFTER BEING STOLEN FROM SAN FRANCISCO A website and a big reward were created for Jackson, a 6-year-old mini Australian shepherd, before he was found at a Southern California animal shelter.