Week in 2:10: Deadly stabbing at San Antonio barbershop; Traders Village to reopen

Week in 2:10 recaps top stories in San Antonio area

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: News at 9, News, Week in 210, San Antonio, Trending, Local

SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Man charged with murder in stabbing of 20-year-old employee at NW Side barbershop

Procession, honor escort held for fallen Bexar County deputy who tested positive for COVID-19

Traders Village San Antonio opening this weekend after receiving state approval

East Central High School Class of 2020 chooses drive-thru option for graduation ceremony

People report mysterious green light in the San Antonio sky. We know what it is.

