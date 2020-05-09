Week in 2:10: Deadly stabbing at San Antonio barbershop; Traders Village to reopen
Week in 2:10 recaps top stories in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Man charged with murder in stabbing of 20-year-old employee at NW Side barbershop
Procession, honor escort held for fallen Bexar County deputy who tested positive for COVID-19
Traders Village San Antonio opening this weekend after receiving state approval
East Central High School Class of 2020 chooses drive-thru option for graduation ceremony
People report mysterious green light in the San Antonio sky. We know what it is.
