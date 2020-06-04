Man arrested after brandishing loaded assault rifle during George Floyd protest in Lubbock, FBI says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he brandished a loaded assault rifle at a George Floyd protest in Lubbock on Saturday, Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said.

Emmanuel Quinones has been charged with making interstate threats.

Authorities say Quinones brought a loaded Smith & Wesson .223 caliber semi-automatic to a protest decrying the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month. In the view of protesters, he allegedly held the rifle in firing position as panic occurred in the crowd.

“Instead of respecting citizens’ rights to respectfully voice their feelings, this defendant incited panic, putting everyone present – including those he claimed to support – in danger,” Nealy Cox said. “We will not tolerate attempts to instill terror or encourage violence at otherwise peaceful protests.”

Quinones refused a Lubbock Police officer’s verbal commands to drop the rifle, and only did so when the officer drew his gun, officials said. A protester tackled Mr. Quinones, who allegedly shouted, “this is a revolution” and “President Trump must die” as he was taken into custody.

Officials said that while Texas is an open-carry state, it is illegal to display a firearm in a public place “in a manner calculated to cause alarm”.

The FBI said Quinones admitted to writing social media posts designed to “intimidate” the president and “MAGA instigators.” In a Facebook post on May 28, it hinted that he planned to obtain gun parts “to off racists and MAGA people,” authorities said.

Quinones made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. In this case, the defendant threatened multiple lives including the President of the United States and that will not be tolerated,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “We will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to apprehend and charge violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”