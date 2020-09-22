Look for warning signs of mushroom poisoning in dogs following recent rain

SAN ANTONIO – Recent rainy weather has led to an increase of mushrooms on the ground which could be bad news if your dog decides to have a fungi snack when you’re out for a walk.

Rainy weather also tends to leave dogs feeling cooped up and ready to get outside. The same could be said for many Texans who have been socially distancing and/or quarantining since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seemingly harmless mushrooms that can be found along greenbelts and paths after the recent rains in San Antonio could be detrimental to your dog’s health, however, and it’s important to be vigilant when walking your dog due to the increase of mushrooms.

Mushroom poisoning can occur as a result of ingesting toxic mushrooms, which is a common hazard for dogs because of the amount of time they spend outdoors or in wooded areas, according to PetMD.

Symptoms of mushroom poisoning differ depending on the type of mushroom ingested and can vary by dog.

The following are symptoms of mushroom poisoning in dogs:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling

Seizures

Coma

If you see your pet ingest a mushroom, try to salvage a piece of the mushroom to take to the vet. It could help in determining whether or not the mushroom is poisonous.

Trending articles on KSAT: