Some common misconceptions about COVID-19

According to the World Health Organization, inaccurate information about Covid-19 has led to many problems.

A first misconception: only older people are impacted by the virus. While older people are more likely to get very sick with COVID-19 or die if they’re infected, younger people are by no means immune.

Misconception number two: masks don’t protect you. Some studies have found that masks can reduce the amount of droplets that a person breathes into the air by up to 90 percent. But not all masks are created equal, so choose wisely.

Misconception number three: you can only catch COVID-19 if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has symptoms. The virus is not only spread through touch or respiratory droplets, but through aerosols, which can linger in the air for hours.

Misconception number four: everyone can get a vaccine this winter. There’s been a lot of speculation around when we will have a vaccine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health leaders have said that it is highly unlikely a vaccine will be available by election day.

Most importantly, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask, experts say.