Halloween can be a scary time for pets. Keep them safe with these tips

SAN ANTONIO – With Halloween coming up, Animal Care Services has put together a list of tips to help keep your pets safe.

ACS warns that sometimes good intentions can go bad as pet owners include their furry friends in the festivities.

They offered the following tips to keep pets safe:

Chocolate of any type, even a nibble, can be toxic and potentially fatal to dogs and cats. Keep holiday goodies like candies and cookies away from your pets.

Talk to your kids about the danger of giving your pet Halloween treats.

Cellophane and foil wrappers, lollipop and caramel apple sticks should be thrown away immediately. They pose a choking hazard to pets if swallowed.

Trick-or-treating may be fun for the family but the constant ringing of the doorbell can scare your pet. Provide a quiet, safe place for your pet to relax.

Although it may be tempting to bring Fido along while trick-or-treating, holiday masks and costumes could be threatening to your family pet. Fear may lead to protective or aggressive behavior like biting and growling.

Keep your pet safe inside for the evening if you're worried trick or treaters may scare or bother your outdoor pet.

Halloween decorations, like jack-o-lantern candles and electric strings of lights can spark curiosity in pets. Keep them out of reach.

Not all pets will tolerate wearing a costume or embellished collar. Get your pet in on the Halloween fun by providing a holiday-themed treat for them to enjoy.

