Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 83-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Lywood Lawrence is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black gator boots. He has top and bottom dentures, a scar on the nose, and a scar on the forehead, police said.

Lawrence was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Meadow Green, driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with the Texas license plate NJG-6290.

Officials said Lawrence is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Lawrence is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.