SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s bomb squad will conduct training exercises on Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

They will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. at the SAPD training academy at 12200 SE Loop 410, not far from Pleasanton Road.

This means there will be several loud detonations in the area.

SAPD said it is only a training exercise and there is no cause for concern.

