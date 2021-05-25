Did you get your COVID-19 vaccine? You could win a year of free flights in United Airlines sweepstakes

Your COVID-19 vaccination card could be your ticket to travel the world for free.

People who are looking to travel after a year of quarantine could be in luck if they’ve had their COVID-19 vaccine because United Airlines is offering five grand prize winners free travel for one year as part of the Your Shot to Fly Sweepstakes.

The grand prize winners will receive one year of free flights for two people who are traveling together. Travel is limited to 26 roundtrip tickets and any unused flights will be voided.

To enter, you must be a United Airlines MileagePlus member in good standing, a U.S. resident and at least 18 years old. MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account by June 22 will be automatically entered for a chance to win.

If you don’t already have a MileagePlus account, you can sign up and enter the sweepstakes until the registration period ends on June 22. It’s free to become a MileagePlus member.

United Airlines said uploading your COVID-19 vaccination record is the primary way to enter, but people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons can enter by mail.

Grand prize winners will be selected randomly on July 1 and can choose one partner to travel with for the free year of flights around the world.

An additional 30 winners will be selected in June and receive a roundtrip flight for two in any class of service, to any destination in the U.S.

For full terms and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

