Silver Alert issued for missing 54-year-old man from Ingram, Texas

INGRAM, Texas – The Ingram Police Department is looking for a missing 54-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Leroy Roman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He has a tattoo of a rosary around his neck.

Roman was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ingram in the 100 block of Clark Street.

Officials said Roman is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Roman is asked to call the Ingram Police Department at 830-367-2636.