Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items.

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Feb. 12, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bagged garbage will also be accepted.

You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted and loads must be covered by a tarp according to City Ordinance #2015-09-10-0760.

The following locations will be participating:

Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East

Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road

The TDS Transfer Station at 11601 Starcrest will not be one of the locations for this free landfill day.

Accepted Material:

Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, mattresses

Carpet, fencing material, tires (limit six passenger-vehicle tires per household)

Unaccepted Material:

Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials

Industrial, commercial or construction waste

For more information, click here.