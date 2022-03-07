Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

CYPRESS, Texas – The Harris County Constable Office, Pct. 4 is looking for a missing 81-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Samuel Johnson is 6 foot tall, and weighs about 240 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan jacket and khaki pants.

Johnson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 14400 block of Louetta Road in Cypress, Texas driving a Silver, 2007 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate BZ3G674.

Officials said Johnson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Johnson is asked to call the Harris County Constable Office, Pct. 4 at 281-376-3472.