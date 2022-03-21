Video shows rented Tesla fly through the air before crashing into parked cars

LOS ANGELES – Video of a rented Tesla flying through the air in Los Angeles is being called a dangerous airborne stunt — but it wasn’t part of a Hollywood movie.

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who was behind the wheel after that driver crashed the vehicle into two parked cars over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred early Sunday morning in an area of the city known as Echo Park.

The 2018 Tesla S-BLM can be seen going airborne through an intersection in the video.

The Los Angeles Times reported that it’s one of the steepest streets in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division Commanding Officer Al Mendoza said in a tweet that there is currently no driver description and the Tesla was abandoned at the scene.

Mendoza also said detectives will be following up with the person who rented the Tesla.

