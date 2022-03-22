Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man in San Antonio

Officials said Jimmy Salazar is 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeved light blue button down shirt, navy pants and gray and black slippers.

Salazar was last seen around 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Salisbury Drive in a Gray, 2004 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate 9344AX.

Officials said Salazar is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Salazar is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.