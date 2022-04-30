A Portland woman crashed her SUV in a police department’s garage. She blamed her GPS.

A woman in Portland, Maine crashed her SUV inside of the police department’s garage. When officers confronted her, she claimed her GPS led her astray.

According to a Facebook post from the Portland Maine Police Department, the incident happened Saturday morning.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old woman, drove her SUV through the department’s garage, across the pedestrian plaza and then down a flight of stairs to Middle Street.

When officers caught up with her, they said she had an “excessive blood alcohol level” and issued her a summons for OUI, or Operating Under the Influence.

An OUI, or what’s known as a DWI in Texas, is considered a Class D Misdemeanor in Maine, according to Webb Law Firm, based in Portland.

No injuries resulted from the crash, though some property was damaged.

Police issued an important reminder for area drivers in their post: “Please don’t drink and drive.”