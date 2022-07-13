Brothers, 14 and 10, surrender to Philadelphia police in beating death of elderly man, reports say

On Friday June 24, 2022, at approximately 2:38 am, in the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a 72-year-old male victim was attacked by four male and three female teen offenders.

PHILADELPHIA – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he and other youths attacked a 72-year-old man in Philadelphia.

The teen and his 10-year-old brother surrendered to police Monday, according to NBC 10.

Both minors were seen on surveillance video attacking James Lambert with a traffic cone in the early morning hours of June 24.

The 14-year-old is being charged as an adult and the 10-year-old was reportedly released and is not being charged, according to FOX 29.

Another FOX 29 report states that a 14-year-old girl turned herself in to the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit on Wednesday.

A news release from the Philadelphia police said a group of seven attacked Lambert and that all the attackers appeared to be in their early to mid-teens.

“It’s a very sad situation for all of the children, for the man’s family and for everybody involved,” the brothers’ attorney Rania Major, said Monday, according to NBC 10. “These are children, let’s let them have their peace.”

NBC 10 reported that Lambert was walking past a basketball court when he questioned why the teens were out so late. After he questioned them, they attacked him with the traffic cone and food and repeatedly punched him.

Lambert was taken to the hospital after the attack but died from his injuries the following day.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, Philadelphia police said.